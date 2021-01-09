COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health confirmed the exposure was on Jan. 4-5

Members of Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health confirms the exposure was on Jan. 4-5, 2021. (Facebook)

Members of Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health confirms the exposure was on Jan. 4-5, 2021. (Facebook)

COVID-19 has again been confirmed at a Vernon high school.

According to Interior Health, members of WL Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for the novel coronairus. Potential exposure dates are listed as Jan. 4 and 5.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jeff Huggins said individuals who tested positive are self-isolating at home, and the health authority is undertaking contact tracing.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice,” Huggins said.

Vernon has seen among the highest positive case totals in the North Okanagan-Shuswap since the winter holidays, with 76 reported cases from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

It’s Seaton’s second reported exposure and the first reported school exposure in Vernon since an Interior Health notice was issued for Clarence Fulton Secondary School in early December.

READ MORE: Two more at Vernon care home die from COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 fine issued after Vernon New Year’s gathering

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake
Next story
Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

Just Posted

Blood donor clinics or ‘donation events’ are returning to Salmon Arm in May 2021 after more than a decade. (Black Press file photo)
Blood donor clinics return to Salmon Arm after 11-year absence

Canadian Blood Services confirms ‘donation event’ to be held May 31, June 1

A fundraising campaign has been created by friends and family of Samuel White, an Okanagan man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Enderby Dec. 29, 2020. (GoFundMe photo)
Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

Samuel White may never regain the ability to walk after incident at Hunters Range near Enderby

Nathan Grieve, pictured here in 2017, earned the 2020 PGA of BC professional development program order of merit. (File photo)
Three golf pros at Shuswap’s Talking Rock make provincial top 100

Nathan Grieve, head pro at Talking Rock, won the PGA of BC order of merit for 2020.

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Charges recommended after vehicle flees police in Salmon Arm

The crash was reportedly sparked by an attempt to do a licence and sobriety check

Crews were on hand Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021 doing asphalt work on Fifth Street SE to repair a Fortis BC service installation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Major potholes in Salmon Arm may be patched but full-scale fixes begin in spring

City’s pothole program starts in spring when weather cooperates

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

(Loblaw Companies - Twitter)
Cases of COVID-19 recorded at Kelowna, Kamloops Loblaw stores

Two staff at Superstore in Kelowna tested positive Jan. 5

Members of Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health confirms the exposure was on Jan. 4-5, 2021. (Facebook)
COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health confirmed the exposure was on Jan. 4-5

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9) morning, Peachland Fire Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had possibly driven into Okanagan Lake, and was sinking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake

Crews say the driver drove into the lake Saturday morning, and left before crews showed up

Vernon Search and Rescue is mourning the loss of Jon Ottesen (left), a member for more than 45 years who died suddenly Jan. 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
‘An extraordinary man’: Vernon Search and Rescue mourns loss

Jon Ottesen, a VSAR member for more than 45 years, died suddenly on Jan. 2, 2021

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

Most Read