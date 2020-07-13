COVID-19 exposure on Kelowna flight

Interior Health has capacity to test individuals who need it, but is reminding everyone that testing is not required for those who do not have symptoms

A COVID-19 exposure warning has been issued for a flight that travelled from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6.

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control, passengers on the Air Canada 8421 flight may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

In addition to the flight, Further testing of individuals who gathered at various Kelowna locations between June 25 and July 6 has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify additional locations in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who visited the following locations on the dates noted are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they have those symptoms:

Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., from July 3-6.

Pace Spin Studio, #5-1717 Harvey Ave, Kelowna from July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

As a reminder, on July 11, Interior Health directed individuals who attended gatherings at the following locations on the dates noted to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to 5.

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1.

Public health contact tracing is underway, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The lastest COVID-19 cluster in Kelowna has resulted in a high volume of calls and unscheduled visits to Interior Health’s local testing center. IH has capacity to test individuals who need it, but is reminding everyone that testing is not required for those who do not have symptoms.

Anyone who has symptoms and is requesting testing needs to call 8-1-1 to book an appointment.

IH’s assessment/testing sites do not provide testing on a drop-in basis.

