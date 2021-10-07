COVID-19 exposure reported at Summerland Unisus School

Exposure took place in late September at independent school

A COVID-19 exposure event has been reported at Summerland Unisus School. The dates of the potential exposure are Sept. 27 and 28. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A COVID-19 school exposure has been reported at Summerland Unisus School.

The dates of the potential exposure at the independent school are Sept. 27 and 28.

School exposures are reported if a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19. Public health officials will notify staff and students who need to take specific actions, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of the exposure.

The notice has been posted on the Interior Health website. The school will be removed from the school exposures page 14 days after the exposure dates.

