COVID-19 immunization clinic in Canoe cancelled due to wildfire smoke

Residents can still drop in at Salmon Arm’s recreation centre July 26 for vaccination

If you were going to drop in to the Interior Health mobile immunization clinic in Canoe on Monday, July 26, you’ll have to change your plans.

Due to wildfire smoke, today’s (July 26) COVID-19 clinic in Canoe has been cancelled – but there are options.

Interior Health reports that anyone who wishes to get their first dose, or second dose for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks or 49 days ago, is permitted to drop in at the Salmon Arm’s recreation centre on July 26 from until noon or from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.

