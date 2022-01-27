Monashee Mews in Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19 outbreak at Lumby seniors’ home

Monashee Mews care facility outbreak on 2nd floor

A care facility in Lumby has a reported COVID-19 outbreak.

Monashee Mews has been added to Interior Health’s list as of January 25.

The outbreak is on the second floor of the long-term care facility.

In Vernon, an outbreak at Noric House was declared Jan.23, in the McAlpine Wing.

An outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square also continues since it was announced Jan. 11.

A previous outbreak at The Hamlets and Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor have been removed from the IH list (available online at interiorhealth.ca).

IH is encouraging families to get their COVID-19 pediatric vaccines by Family Day, Feb. 21.

“Now is the time to ensure children are registered to receive a vaccine invitation and everyone should book at their earliest opportunity,” pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires said.

