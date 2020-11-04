COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

Health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a La Casa resort in West Kelowna.

In total, seven people who attended a multi-household rental event between Oct. 23-26 have tested positive for the virus.

Patients are self-isolating and Interior Health is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

The outbreak is the second announced today (Nov. 4) after Interior Health declared two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the Village at Mill Creek long-term care home earlier in the day.

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School.

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced the exposure Tuesday (Nov. 3) night, saying Interior Health confirmed to them one member of the school’s community tested positive for the virus.

