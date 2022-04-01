COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

Enderby and Lumby senior/complex care facilities only 2 in Interior Health

Two local care facilities are the only ones throughout Interior Health dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Enderby’s Parkview Place and Lumby’s Monashee Mews have reported outbreaks as of March 29, 2022.

They are the only long-term care facilities with outbreaks throughout the health region.

Meanwhile IH continues to have the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

IH had 103 reported Friday, April 1, compared to 87 in Fraser Health, 82 at Vancouver Coastal, 52 in Island Health and 23 in Northern Health.

There are 274 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 35 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths have been reported in B.C. for an overall total of 3,002. Two of those deaths were at Island Health, one in IH and one in Fraser.

The Ministry of Health notes that the numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

Currently 90.9 per cent (4,529,134) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4 per cent (4,354,416) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.5 per cent (4,332,566) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1 per cent (4,221,814) received their second dose and 57.6 per cent (2,669,446) have received a third dose.

B.C. is reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 356,858 cases in the province.

As of Friday, April 8, proof of vaccination will no longer be required at non-essential events, businesses and services.

“Individual businesses and organizations can choose to continue to require the BC Vaccine Card proof on their premises,” the provincial government said.

