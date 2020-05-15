Outdoor recreation areas and washrooms in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) area now reopened. (File)

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

Some outdoor recreation areas and washrooms in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) are now reopened.

This includes outdoor tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, as well as the skate park at Keogan Sports Park and public washroom facilities.

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS however remain closed.

The regional district encouraged individuals to continue following provincial health directives and practice physical distancing.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

At the same time, the RDOS also reminded park users to stay local to avoid overwhelming smaller communities.

An influx of visitors, the district explained, can put small rural hospitals and health care facilities over capacity, and unable to serve both visitors and residents.

“Many of our smaller communities and rural recreational lakes throughout the Regional District have been inundated with visitors which puts health care professionals, first responders and all citizens at risk,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re asking visitors to continue following provincial health directives and tempo rarily avoid all non-essential travel.”

Check the RDOS and municipal websites for the latest updates on parks, facilities and services.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

Just Posted

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Most Read