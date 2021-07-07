Darla Smith, 11, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vernon Rec Centre recently. Children born in 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19 shots while you shop in North Okanagan

Drop-in clinic July 10-12 for 1st, and 2nd vaccinations at Vernon mall

Get your shot while you shop in Vernon this weekend.

Interior Health is hosting a drop-in clinic July 10 to 12 at the Village Green Shopping Centre. The clinic is open to anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and those who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days ago) can get their second jab.

“No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Interior Health said.

The clinics run Saturday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those born in 2009 or earlier.

There will also be a drop-in clinic at Lake Country’s Beasley Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 and Monday, July 12.

People can also get their first dose by dropping in at any other immunization clinic or by appointment.

Clinics are also taking place in:

• Armstrong – Highland Park Elementary School, Wednesdays (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) and Thursdays (3:40-6 p.m.)

• Enderby – Senior’s Centre July 12, 16, 19, 23 (9:20 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.)

• Lumby – Whitevalley Community Hall, July 8 and 22 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.),July 26 (10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

• Vernon – Recreation Centre, Monday to Sunday (9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.)

To get a second dose at other clinics, people need to book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office, and then book an appointment.

