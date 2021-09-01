(National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Park had been closed to non-essential visitors overnight the day prior

A coyote has been put down by conservation officers after three people were attacked in Stanley Park overnight.

The Conservation Officer Service said on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon that two of the people attacked were children. The coyote that was killed had been deemed food-habituated.

Conservation officers are still in the park investigating these attacks, which are the latest of the dozens of coyotes incidents that have taken place this past year.

Conservation officers have been urging the public to avoid the park since early August when a five-year-old child was bitten. The park board officially closed the park to non-essential visitors as of Tuesday night but conservation officers did not specify whether the three people who were attacked were deemed essential visitors.

READ MORE: Surge in coyote attacks forces overnight closure of Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Previous story
Kelowna Pride Week postponed to October
Next story
Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service used favourable conditions Tuesday, Aug. 24, to begin a small-scale planned ignition operations along the northeastern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
syilx family explains how wildfire impacts their ceremonies

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire evac order downgraded for some on Westside Road

The Lisa Creek wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm was classed as out of control at two hectares on Sept. 1, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Wildfire southwest of Salmon Arm sees no growth

A woman wipes a tear in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Aug. 31, during an event that honoured the families and those lives lost to illicit drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens/Black Press)
Enderby among areas with highest overdose death rates