Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)

Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

There is no detour

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a multi-vehicle incident.

There is no detour available at this time.

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene, where it’s reported there are people trapped and several injuries.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. between Townley Street and Anderson Road closing the highway for 141.4 km.

The next update from DriveBC will be after 6 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashTransCanada

Previous story
Fishing for answers: who gets to fish for B.C. salmon in the future?
Next story
Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous’ Planning and Development Committee recently had an opportunity to hear about and comment on proposed business licensing requirements for short-term rentals. (File photo)
Business licensing key to enforcement around short-term rentals in Sicamous

A pair of Indigenous-styled salmon posters that were first displayed at Salmon Arm West Elementary School approximately 40 years ago by now retired teacher Linda McLeod are now framed and mounted on a wall in the school’s gym for all to see. (School District 83 photos)
Salmon Arm elementary school’s enduring illustrations given new home for all to enjoy

Salmon Arm council will be making decisions on the city’s proposed 2023 draft budget on Jan. 10 and, if needed, Jan. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Salmon Arm council to ponder potential 3.3% tax increase in draft budget

The Salmon Arm Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive says it is holding a ‘Going Under’ sale to try to generate business following losses incurred from construction of the Ross Street Underpass and accompanying road closures. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘A Hail Mary’: Going Under Sale to counteract hardship of Salmon Arm underpass construction