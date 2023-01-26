Highway 97 near Peachland is closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Highway 97 near Peachland is closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions near Peachland

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen

Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Peachland due to a two vehicle collision.

The incident reportedly took place at about 7 p.m., Wednesday (Jan. 25).

According to a witness, a vehicle collided with a semi-trailer near Drought Road.

A detour is available via Trepanier Bench Road for non-commercial traffic only. Highway 97C remains open.

It’s unclear when Highway 97 will reopen.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashHighway 97Okanagan

Previous story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine

Just Posted

Members of the Shuswap Community Foundation’s YPAC receive a $75,000 donation from SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney (back left). The money will bring SASCU’s Youth Endowment Fund up to $100,000. Interest from the fund goes to support youth-centred projects in the region. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Endowment fund for youth projects in the Shuswap given $75,000 boost

Salmon Arm council received a pair of letters critical of winter sidewalk conditions at the Jan. 23 council meeting. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council unlikely to support bylaw requiring public to maintain sidewalks in winter

Two horses eating out of the same bucket at Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue in the Shuswap. The rescue is fundraising to buy hay at a half-price discount from a local farmer. (Contributed)
Shuswap horse rescue seeks support to take advantage of hay bale discount

A map showing the stretch of highway affected by vehicle removal west of Tappen on Jan. 25 2023. (AIM Roads/Facebook image)
Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal