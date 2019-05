Reports indicate crash took place near Planter Road intersection

Westbound traffic is backed up after a crash near the Trans-Canada Highway’s intersection with Planter Road on May 20. (Google Maps Image)

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was reportedly disrupted by a collision west of Chase.

Posts on social media indicate the crash took place near the highway’s intersection with Planter Road; they say that traffic is now moving in both directions after the crash was cleared.

