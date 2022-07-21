A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland. (Photo/Monique Tamminga)

Crash involving scooter sends 3 to hospital closes Highway 97 in Summerland

Truck and moped scooter were involved in the crash

A serious crash involving a moped scooter and two other vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Summerland.

A truck can be seen sideways at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and the highway. A red moped scooter can be seen under the truck. The individual riding the moped is in critical condition according to RCMP.

Two other people were taken to hospital, with minor injuries, after the SUV they were travelling in collided with the moped on Highway 97 in Summerland.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and that the scooter, which was heading northbound on Highway 97 at Rosedale Avenue, had turned left in front of the SUV. The SUV tried to avoid a collision and collided with another northbound vehicle.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to contact them.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is down to a single lane. DriveBC has not given an estimated reopening time for southbound lanes on Highway 97.

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentHighway 97Summerland

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise
Next story
BC Coroner to investigate 2 deaths after fire at Vancouver SRO

Just Posted

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap Revelstoke, will be the new operator of a shelter in Salmon Arm once a location is found and all the preparation required is complete. Some people can be seen living in tents around town, this tent on July 21, 2022 near Centenoka Park Mall. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Search underway for shelter location in Salmon Arm for people without homes

The B.C. government has given consent to the division of Electoral Area C into areas C and G. (CSRD image)
Province recognizes creation of new Shuswap electoral area

Volunteers needed to help with the Salute to the Sockeye Festival which runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, 2022, a dominant year in the four-year cycle of the salmon. (File photo)
Salute the sockeye’s journey to and from the Shuswap by volunteering for festival

The Mall at Piccadilly and the Shuswap Makerspace are bringing a Repair Cafe series to Salmon Arm. (Repair Café International)
Repair Cafe series planned for Salmon Arm