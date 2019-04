Emergency personnel are on scene

A truck is in the ditch after a Thursday morning crash north of Vernon on Highway 97. (Brieanna Charlebois/Vernon Morning Star)

A truck is in a ditch at on Highway 97 in Vernon after a crash late Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel are on scene near the crossroads of L&A Cross Road and the highway.

The vehicle appeared to be heading into town.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

More to come.

