Highway 97 south of Vernon has been closed Friday morning after a southbound semi veered off into the ditch and blocked the roadway. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

  • Feb. 2, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

UPDATED: 10:45 A.M. FRIDAY:

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions; traffic is being detoured around…

ORIGINAL STORY

RCMP have advised motorists that there has been an accident on Highway 97 south of Vernon near the Kekuli Bay turnoff.

A semi has jackknifed across the highway, smashing in to a guard rail.

Motorists are being advised to use Commonage Road.

More to come…

Accident on Hwy 97, between Lake County and Vernon, traffic being diverted

A post shared by Vernon Morning Star (@vernonmorningstar) on

