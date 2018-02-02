Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

Highway 97 south of Vernon has been closed Friday morning after a southbound semi veered off into the ditch and blocked the roadway. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

UPDATED: 10:45 A.M. FRIDAY:

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions; traffic is being detoured around…

ORIGINAL STORY

RCMP have advised motorists that there has been an accident on Highway 97 south of Vernon near the Kekuli Bay turnoff.

A semi has jackknifed across the highway, smashing in to a guard rail.

Motorists are being advised to use Commonage Road.

#BCHwy97 – CLOSED in #Vernon at Vista Rd due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Details to come. — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) February 2, 2018

More to come…

