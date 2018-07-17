Motorists and emergency personnel rescue occupants of a truck in a Saturday afternoon crash on the Island Highway. Scott Stanfield photo

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

More than 350,000 crashes were recorded across B.C. in 2017, according to the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The auto insurer Tuesday said that the 2017 figures, which break down to about 960 crashes each day, were a 25 per cent hike since 2014.

The crashes cost the province around $4.8 billion over the course of the year, or around $13 million a day.

According to an Insights West survey commissioned for ICBC, the spike in crashes shouldn’t be a surprise.

READ MORE: Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

The survey found that 75 per cent of drivers admitted to “bad driving habits,” despite finding them a top frustration in other drivers, over traffic and construction.

According to Insights West, 41 per cent of drivers copped to driving while distracted, 22 per cent admitted to a lack of respect for driving rules, 16 per cent said they speeded and 12 per cent said they drove aggressively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pike Mountain fire doubles in size
Next story
Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

Just Posted

Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

The 26-year-old man’s body was retrieved on July 16

Delayed Highway 1 project, Rapattack prompts road trip

Salmon Arm councillors travelling to Victoria to meet with ministers

Leaky roof leads to partial closure of Interior Health building

Salmon Arm lab is open but adult day care and bathing services are closed this week

Small wildfire near Chase under control

Spot-sized fire on Scatchard Mountain not expected to grow

Heavy equipment might be culprit in Tappen mill fire

Fire spotted about 7 p.m. on July 13, extinguished five hours later through coordinated effort

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Local art brings light to feral cats living in the Okanagan

The Cool Cats Project is a partnership between the Cool Arts Society and the Okanagan Cat Coalition.

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Pike Mountain fire doubles in size

A wildfire that sparked yesterday on Pike Mountain near Princeton doubled in… Continue reading

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Firefighters respond to roadside brush fire

Fire next to Highway 97 being brought under control.

Photo Gallery: The moon through an Okanagan lens

Photos of Sunday’s moon from Okanagan-Shuswap residents

Most Read