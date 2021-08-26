This map of the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire’s perimeter was completed Aug. 25, 2021 by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS image)

Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous being held

The BC Wildfire Service said blaze not a threat to public safety

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire, which has been burning north of Sicamous since July 10, is being held.

As of Aug. 26, the fire is no longer classified as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS). This means it’s no longer highly visible nor a threat to public safety.

With the resources currently committed to the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire, sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread, under current and forecasted conditions.

In its last fire of note update Aug. 25, BCWS said 16 firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the blaze. At that time, five helicopters were available to fight Shuswap wildfires.

The fire covers an area of 4,359 hectares and its cause was suspected to be lightning.

On July 30, the fire had the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay placed under an evacuation alert. On July 31, the alert was upgraded to an evacuation order; and on Aug. 20, the order was downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The alert was rescinded on Aug. 23 and the two communities were given the all clear.

