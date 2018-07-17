Update: Lightning sparks blaze above Summerland

Update: 9:50 P.M.
Fire crews continue to battle the Trout Creek wildfire on Penticton Indian Band land near Summerland.
The flames are very visible from the below the fire Tuesday evening.
Editor John Arendt was on scene. Check out the video below.
—-
Updated: 8:50 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to a wildfire above Summerland on Tuesday evening.
There are several fires in the region as a thunder and lightning storm swept through the region.
According to the District of Summerland, the fire is on Penticton Indian Band land and is being fought by PIB firefighters alongside provincial crews.
Wildfire sparks outside Summerland. Image contributed by 8-year-old Elsa Nilsson
The BC Wildfire Service has named this the Trout Creek wildfire. They provincial crew reports there are 13 new wildfire starts in the South and Central Okanagan this evening and crews are responding to all.
Aircraft now actioning the fire. pic.twitter.com/21ve52p7Mj
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) July 18, 2018
The fire is also believe to be the result of a lighting strike and occurred shortly after 7 p.m.
The perpetrator. #Summerland #Okanagan #Naramata pic.twitter.com/DYyNja0Ke9
— TradeTheTrader (@TradeTraders) July 18, 2018
