A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

UPDATED: Multiple occupants saved from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Numerous people have been pulled from the fire as of 12:18 p.m., according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry. She said there are 13 firefighting vehicles at the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

