Crews clearing debris on Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Sorrento

Drivers on the Trans-Canada should be aware of debris on the roadway west of Sorrento.
According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads there is debris on the eastbound lane of the highway in the Cruickshank point area. The debris is on a winding and narrow stretch of road where the highway is between a rock bluff and Shuswap Lake.
Aim Roads crews are on their way to clear the debris. Motorists are urged to slow down when approaching the area and keep an eye out for yellow flashing lights and workers.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter