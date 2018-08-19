Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire remains under control at an estimated 633 hectares.

There are 28 fire fighters on site with 100 military personnel assisted by four pieces of heavy equipment with aviation support as required to patrol and grid where hot spots were located yesterday.

Related: Work continues on Monashee Complex wildfires

Crews will continue to mop up at a depth of 200 feet after achieving a 100 foot mop up for 95 per cent of the fire perimeter.

With the fire now under control BC Wildfire Service will be directing all resources to focus on mop up operations so that other resources can be re-deployed to other wildfires.

