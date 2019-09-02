Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are working on a fire near Kingfisher Creek southeast of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

A small wildfire discovered in the wake of thunderstorms which rolled across the Shuswap on Aug. 31 is being worked on by firefighters and heavy equipment.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire located near Kingfisher Creek which was measured at approximately 90 square metres yesterday grew to 0.7 of a hectare but there are now ample firefighting resources working to extinguish it.

Fire information officer Erika Berg said 11 firefighters are on scene at the blaze southeast of Sicamous. She added they are assisted by an excavator, a bulldozer and a water tender.

Although weather is somewhat challenging for firefighting with hot sunny weather, gusts of wind and no precipitation in sight for the Kamloops Fire Centre, Berg said the fire is in easily accessible terrain and firefighters have had success in similar conditions.

Other fires were started by the same lightning storm system and quickly brought under control by crews elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Crews extinguished small blazes off Bathville Road near Summerland and northeast of the northern tip of Kalamalka Lake in the Coldstream area.

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire

