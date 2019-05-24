Crews had to access the Care Closet Thrift Store’s roof to inspect their A/C unit when it began smoking this afternoon. No damage has been reported, traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street while crews investigate (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

No it’s not a fire sale at the Care Closet Thrift Store, it was nearly a fire today at approximately 3:00 p.m. when the air conditioning unit’s motor blew.

According to staff at the store, located at 574 Main St., they heard a large pop come from their rooftop A/C on May 24 and decided to turn off it’s power. When smoke started filling the building, however, they decided to play it safe rather than sorry and evacuate the building and call the Penticton Fire Department to investigate.

According to Capt. Rob Trupp the crew is investigating the source of the smoke from the A/C and will ventilate the building with their positive pressure fan after it has been addressed. He said the staff made the right call when they cut power to the unit, as that would be the first step his crew would have taken.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on Main Street beginning at White Avenue as crews are still on scene.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton
Next story
Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Just Posted

A 64-year-old dies while mountain biking in Blind Bay

Shuswap Search and Rescue came assist first responders at the scene

City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

Salmon Arm council to consider expanding services, sharing costs with BC Transit

Plans rolling along for Silver Creek bike trail

CSRD expects construction of 3.65-kilometre path to begin in September 2019

Boil water notice lifted for residents on Sunnybrae system

Recent testing finds turbidity at acceptable levels

City seeks public approval to borrow $845,000 for airport runway project

Salmon Arm residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to borrowing bylaw

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

The powerlines around the nest have been de-energized so the birds can stay until spring

Crews respond to smoke at Penticton thrift store

The rooftop A/C unit began filling the building with smoke, prompting them to evacuate

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Most Read