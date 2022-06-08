Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women's soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Birarda pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crown seeks 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps coach’s sex offences

Offences involving four different people took place between 1988 and 2008

A Crown prosecutor is seeking a sentence of nearly two years for a former women’s soccer coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps who pleaded guilty to sex charges.

Bob Birarda, who also coached Canadian national youth teams, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching.

The offences, involving four different people, took place between 1988 and 2008.

Prosecutor Linda Ostry told a North Vancouver provincial court judge that the Crown is recommending a jail sentence of two years less a day, covering consecutive sentences for each of the offences, plus three years’ probation.

The Crown also asked for a DNA sample, a mandatory 10-year firearm ban and, if a jail term is ordered, a non-communication order for each of the victims.

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008.

More than a dozen women who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool have come forward alleging Birarda, a former coach for both squads, acted inappropriately with members of the team.

Birarda was originally charged in December 2020 with six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring.

The charges were updated in February.

The allegations included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments, and bullying young women who ignored or spoke out against his behaviour.

The claims prompted hundreds of fans to walk out of several Whitecaps games in the spring of 2019 over the club’s handing of the allegations.

The team’s co-owner Jeff Mallett issued an apology to the women involved in May 2019 and thanked them for coming forward.

Major League Soccer announced last November that it had hired lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh to conduct an independent review of how the Whitecaps dealt with misconduct allegations against Birarda.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

sexual abusesoccer

Previous story
Family says racism highlighted in inquest recommendations after drowning death of black B.C. man
Next story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study

Just Posted

A 28-lot subdivision in the Hillcrest area in Salmon Arm has run into a hitch because of a city requirement to put Telus and BC Hydro lines underground. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm developer questions city’s ethics in dispute over Telus lines

Parkview Elementary student Hazel Spanke cuts the ceremonial ribbon on the school’s new Buddy Bench on June 6. She was accompanied by Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz, SD83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff, SD83 assistant superintendent Ryan Brennan, PAC secretary Tracey Wiebe, Parkview principal Carla Schneider and PAC president Siobahn Rich. (Contributed)
Sicamous elementary school students have a new place to find a buddy

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student