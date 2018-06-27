Crown wraps up case against alleged murderer of Blind Bay man

The Crown has closed its case against an alleged murderer accused in the 2011 shooting death of a Shuswap drug dealer.

Nick Larsen, 24, was shot to death on a quiet Blind Bay street on June 1, 2011. Jeremy Davis has been standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jordan Barnes pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder in connection with Larsen’s death and was sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Davis and Barnes were arrested and charged in 2014 at the end of an undercover RCMP operation.

Barnes testified against Davis in February, claiming he and Larsen became involved in a turf war over drug sales in Blind Bay the day before the shooting. According to Barnes, Larsen pointed a gun at his chest and told him to stop selling drugs in the community.

“He thought I was moving into his territory,” Barnes said. “I just remember seeing a gun and seeing red. I snapped.”

In February, Barnes said he got into the passenger seat of Davis’ SUV — with Davis at the wheel — to go searching for Larsen in Blind Bay. Barnes told court he saw a handgun slide out from under the passenger seat and he used it to kill Larsen.

Barnes changed his story in April, claiming the gun was actually his and Davis knew nothing about it.

It is not yet known when closing arguments will take place.