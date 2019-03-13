Emily Johnson, with the CSRD’s Information Technology department, sets up and tests the CSRD’s surplus donated computers at the Malakwa Learning Centre. (CSRD photo)

CSRD gives Malakwa Learning Centre high tech help

The regional district donated several computers as well as a server, printer and other equipment

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is giving students a better chance to click, browse and learn.

The CSRD recently donated nine computers, one printer, a server, a network switch and a firewall to the Malakwa Learning Centre. In addition to the equipment donation, CSRD Information Technology staff ensured the computers were refurbished, set up and working properly.

“The very generous donation of computers and necessary equipment and the time of staff to install it from the CSRD has added so much to the Malakwa Learning Centre,” says Rhona Martin, CSRD board chair and Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous-Malakwa) director.

“It makes me very proud of the CSRD every time a new person walks into the room and their eyes light up and a big smile spreads over their face. This donation will open up opportunities for those in our community that are wanting to learn,” adds Martin.

The equipment is making its debut as part of the Experience Works program, which is currently running in Malakwa. The program aims to give people ages 55-plus skills needed to find employment and thrive in the workplace.

The Experience Works program is a partnership between the provincial government, the CSRD, Okanagan College and the Malakwa Learning Centre. It includes courses to upgrade skills in basic math, communications and computer use, as well as offering hospitality industry training such as FoodSafe certification.

“It is improving the skills of older workers which, at the end of the day, improves quality of life, health and community,” says Martin.

The donated equipment was surplus to the CSRD’s needs. The regional district has a policy allowing them to donate this type of equipment to non-profit or school groups in the region. The computer equipment will be permanently located at the Malakwa Learning Centre to help enhance the educational experiences for students in the coming years.

“On behalf of the Community of Malakwa, I would like to thank the CSRD, in particular Robyn Cyr, our economic development officer, Brad Payne, our manager of information systems, and Emily Johnson for their behind the scenes work on this project,” says Martin.

