There will be increased building inspections in the North Shuswap and rural Sicamous areas beginning March 5. (File photo)

CSRD increases building inspections in the Shuswap

New inspections to take place effective March 5.

Inspection of new construction in the North Shuswap and the rural areas surrounding Sicamous will be stepped up in the coming months.

Effective March 5, a new Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw implements a building inspection service in Electoral Area E.

Most new construction as well as renovations, additions and demolitions of existing structures will require the owners to submit a building permit application to the CSRD. The permit will have to be issued prior to the beginning of construction and the building will be subject to six inspections before the project is completed.

Property owners and those in the construction business are asked to contact the CSRD building department for questions about what kind of contruction requires a permit, information required for a permit appliction, the inspections to be conducted by a building inspector and other considerations related to the new bylaw.

In the North Shuswap communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont, Magna Bay and Saint Ives, the building inspection process has been expanded.

Inspections in the North Shuswap were formerly conducted at the pre-concrete footing construction, framing contruction stages as well as a final inspection of the completed project. Additional inspections will now be performed pre-backfill, during the underslab plumbing rough-in and after the insulation and vapour and air barrier have been installed.

