CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Playgrounds remain closed, vault toilets at all CSRD sites now open for use

The Cedar Lake Recreation Site in Electoral Area A is one of the sites jointly managed by the CSRD which is reopening after being closed by provincial order. (CSRD Image)

Changes in regulations relating to COVID-19 and public parks will make it easier for residents to enjoy a picnic or pickup basketball game over the May long weekend.

As some regulations aimed at stopping the spread of the virus are loosened provincewide, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is opening up more features of their parks. The majority of the CSRD’s parks, trails, beaches and boat launches have remained open for use during the pandemic.

Playgrounds at the parks will remain closed, but vault toilets at all CSRD sites are now open for use. Tennis, basketball and other sports courts at the parks are open, but the number of users will be limited as part of continuing physical distancing regulations.

The provincial government has established a task force led by the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association; the role of the task force is to establish guidelines for re-opening recreational facilities such as playgrounds. Recommendations from the task force are expected by the end of May and the CSRD is awaiting that report before further reopening of facilities and parks.

Along with the reopening of some of the Park facilities, the CSRD sites jointly managed with Recreational Sites and Trails BC reopened for day use on Thursday, May 14; overnight camping is still not permitted.

The Yard Creek Campground in Malakwa remains closed until further notice.

The spray park at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park is closed due to a boil water notice and is expected to reopen once Interior Health lifts the notice.

City of Salmon Arm council authorized the re-opening of some city-owned buildings and properties on May 15, including the skateboard park, tennis, basketball, pickle ball, RJ Haney Heritage Village, the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, the horseshoe club and lawn bowling. Council also supported a May 15 reopening of all city-owned playgrounds and spray parks.



