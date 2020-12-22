Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29 of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)

Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29 of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)

Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in or near Spallumcheen

Curtis Sagmoen, 39, has returned to court facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

During a first appearance in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, Dec. 22 via videoconferencing, Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, requested an adjournment to Jan. 7, 2021 so Sagmoen could consult with counsel.

Sagmoen was not present and he is not in custody. His next appearance will be at the Vernon Law Courts.

The charge alleges that on Oct. 29, 2020, Sagmoen assaulted a police officer, Cpl. Kovacs, who was engaged in the execution of his duty. The offence is alleged to have taken place in Spallumcheen. No further details were provided.

Citizens had reported on social media on Oct. 29 that several police vehicles could be seen in Silver Creek on Salmon River Road, on and around the Sagmoen farm. Sagmoen’s parents own the farm and he had been staying there.

Read more: One person arrested, released following police presence at Sagmoen farm

Read more: Vernon RCMP warn sex workers to stay away from Curtis Sagmoen

RCMP responded to questions about the police presence via email the next day, saying that Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed a search warrant in the 2000-block of Salmon River Road on Oct. 29.

“One person was arrested by police and has since been released.”

No further information was issued by police regarding their presence at the farm.

On Oct. 21, Vernon RCMP issued a warning that anyone involved in the sex trade not respond to any requests for their services or engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area. Police released a photo of Sagmoen along with the warning, stating the photo was “in the interest of safety.”

Sagmoen is under a probation order that states he must not have contact with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services. He has been convicted of assaulting and threatening sex trade workers on or near the Salmon River Road property.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer
Next story
Lottery scam targets Shuswap seniors

Just Posted

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

The Sicamous RCMP is warning seniors about a sophisticated lottery scam which targeted at least three area residents. (File image)
Lottery scam targets Shuswap seniors

Complicated fraud failed to fool any of the local residents who reported it to police

Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29 of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)
Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in or near Spallumcheen

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

The Okanagan's own Marv Machura has written and produced a single appropriate to Christmas in 2020. (Marv Machura photo)
Okanagan song in tune with COVID-19 Christmas

Theme is timely during a Christmas unlike any other where many people are not able to see friends and family

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

A gopher snake, around 50 centimetres in length, was found lurking in the crawlspace of a Summerland home. (Contributed)
Snake in Summerland makes surprise appearance during festive season

Resident discovers gopher snake in crawlspace of house

Big White (File photo).
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 96 cases

Interior Health confirmed 20 new cases related to virus spread on the mountain

Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C. Dec. 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan distillery pressures feds for tax reduction for Canadian distillers

Head of BC distillers guild pens two letters to federal ministers calling for support for spirits industry

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Most Read