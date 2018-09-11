Pacific Highway border crossing. (Wikimedia Commons image)

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby who stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday, officers responded to the pre-primary lanes regarding a request for assistance for an infant that was not breathing.

The mother and her daughter were waiting in line to enter the U.S. at 12:45 p.m., the release notes.

“While waiting, the mother noticed her daughter was not breathing and appeared to be blue. CBP officers responded to administer first aid and contacted 911 requesting emergency medical technicians. The CBP officers were able to re-establish breathing in the infant and she regained consciousness.”

North Whatcom EMTs responded to the scene, and assisted in transferring the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital in Canada.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said acting area port director Kenneth Williams in the release. “This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Just Posted

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

Building stats indicate increase in single-family homes, residential units

UPDATE: Highway 97A reopens following collision

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

Two utility vehicles stolen overnight from Salmon Arm Fairgrounds

RCMP investigate theft of two bright orange Kubota RTVs

Help sought for kitten struck by vehicle in the Shuswap

SPCA seeks donations for procedure to repair serious injuries

Pups parade around park to end animal cruelty

The Vernon and Kelowna BC SPCA hope to raise more than $25,000 from Paws for a Cause

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fumeing over NYT op-ed

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes

Okanagan’s oldest arena decommissioning begins

Vernon Civic Arena, which turned 80 in January, is slated for demolition

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Liberals gather in Saskatoon today for a caucus retreat

Most Read