Cyclist injured in Enderby hit and run

Cyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck Thursday

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a hit and run after a cyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a commercial vehicle in Enderby Thursday evening.

Police and emergency crews responded to reports of a hit and run in the 1700-block of George Street (Highway 97A) in Enderby June 21 at 7:13 p.m. RCMP have determined that a cyclist was seriously injured after been hit by a large commercial vehicle. Witnesses described that the fleeing vehicle, a large white commercial truck with a red utility trailer was travelling north bound on Highway 97A when the collision happened.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old Enderby male, was transported to a regional hospital with what police believe to be serious injuries. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“Preliminary information gather by our officers suggest that the driver of the commercial truck may not be aware that the cyclist was struck and we ask that the driver contact us,” said Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Enderby RCMP at 250-838-6818.

