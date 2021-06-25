Cyclist struck at ‘terrible’ Lake Country intersection

Residents call for changes to be made to Pollard and Main Street crossing

Some Lake Country residents say a Main Street intersection needs more attention, especially after a cyclist was struck Thursday evening.

BC Ambulance Services, RCMP and fire responded to reports of a collision and were on scene at Pollard Road and Main Street just after 5 p.m.

A family member said the cyclist was taken to the hospital but no details of their condition were provided. They also noted the driver was “pretty shaken.”

“That intersection is terrible,” Kristy Hansen wrote in a social media thread.

Others called for a speed limit reduction from 50 to 30 km/h or to turn it into a three-way stop.

RCMP have been contacted for more information.

