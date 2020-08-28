Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

According to the City of West Kelowna, the fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters

West Kelowna fire crews were quick to respond to a fire just after midnight on Thursday.

Firefighters from Lakeview Heights station arrived on scene on Colleen Rd. to find a large outbuilding that was fully involved with fire.

The City of West Kelowna said the fire was quickly knocked down, however, crews were challenged with a large amount of debris and stored materials on the property. The fire briefly extended into trees but firefighters were able to keep it away from nearby buildings as they fought it defensively from the outside.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

West Kelowna fire crews are reminding the public to keep their yard tidy to ensure easy access for firefighters who may be called to put out a fire.

House fire

