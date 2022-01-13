Day parole denied for ex-Summerland RCMP officer who killed wife

Killer Keith Wiens is lead from the Penticton Court House in handcuffs. (Mark Brett Western News file photo)

A parole board has denied access to day parole to former Summerland RCMP officer and wife killer Keith Wiens.

Wiens, 66, is serving a life sentence of 13 years for the second-degree murder of his partner Lynn Kalmring.

On Aug. 11 2011, during an argument, Wiens shot Kalmring in the face at close range, resulting in her death.

Wiens claimed he shot his wife in self-defence after she came at him with a knife, but the sentencing judge concluded that the crime was borne of Wien’s anger and fuelled by alcohol.

On Dec. 21, 2021, the parole board said Wien’s request for day parole was denied because he still poses a risk to the public.

“It is the Board’s opinion that you will present an undue risk to society if released and that your release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the parole board wrote in its decision.

The family of Kalmring offered victim impact statements describing their grief. One of the victim’s family members presented a statement at the Dec. 21 hearing, in which she clearly outlined the ongoing consequences of Wien’s actions and she voiced adamant opposition to his release.

There are many victim impact statements on file, from Lynn’s siblings and children, all describing the devastation and grief the victim’s family continues to experience.

Part of the trauma included Wiens’ action in civil court over the estate that the family’s lawyer would only say was settled last year, although it’s believed to have been at a significant legal cost to the family.

In the parole’s Dec. 21 decision, it noted Wiens lacks victim empathy.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has recommended that day parole be denied as your risk is not considered manageable in the community. You fail to identify risk factors, lack insight into your offence cycle and lack victim empathy,” writes the board decision.

He remains assessed as a high risk for intimate partner violence.

“You engage in victim-blaming, lack emotional response to the index offence and attempt to justify your actions,” said the decision.

There are reports of bullying inmates in incidents as recent as September 2021.

Members of Wien’s case management team indicated he was easy to deal with when things go his way, but at times, his communications become harsh and accusatory if things do not go your way.

In 2019, he was granted escorted absences from his Ontario prison to do community service work.

Kalmring’s family continues to fight for improved victims’ rights since her murder. They petitioned for Lynn’s Law, which calls for new restrictions on bail for violent crimes and other charges.

