A man rests on the trunk of a tree that was toppled by a tornado, after removing rubble from his home in Regla, Cuba, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Death toll from Havana tornado rises to 6

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago

Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.

State media say Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago. With winds up to 260 mph (420 kph), it destroyed homes in infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.

Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas, although the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.

READ MORE: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

READ MORE: B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis
Next story
Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

Cannabis sales now allowed in Sicamous

A prohibition in place since May was removed at the district’s Jan. 30 meeting

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

Nurturing Nature Organics is an organic worm farm

West Kelowna singer auditions for America’s Got Talent

Laura Close will be auditioning for the show Feb. 9

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in ‘smash and grab’ car robbery last week

Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

Largest number of brewers in the Penticton event’s history with 15 new participants

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Fernie, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Auntie Says: Sensitive subject should be talked about openly

While many squirm and stutter to talk about it, but the truth is that our young people are suffering

Most Read