BC Conservation officers in Penticton asked the public on June 7, 2020 to control their pets after wild animals were chased by dogs and died as a result. (BC Conservation photo)

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

BC Conservation officers in Penticton are asking dog owners to control their pets after two wild animals died recently as a result of being chased by dogs.

A deer and a moose both recently died from injuries and exhaustion in two separate incidents.

Recently, a woman was walking her dog off-leash near Naramata when the dog sprinted off to chase a deer. The dog then chased the deer to a nearby property and “attacked and harassed” the deer, according to BC Conservation officer Mike Stern.

Conservation officers were called to the property by a resident. Upon arrival, officers determined that it would be best to give the deer some time to recover from its injuries. However, the animal later died.

The dog owner was charged with a $345 fine.

On Tuesday, June 7 around 9 p.m. a moose also died after being chased by a dog in a separate incident that also occurred in Naramata.

The dog chased the moose moose into a metal fence where to moose became stuck.

Conservation officers arrived after they were called by the landowner and cut the moose free, but the stress and exhaustion would evidently be too much for the moose as it died overnight.

Conservation officers are still searching for the owner of the dog that chased the moose. The owner may face repercussions in the form of fines if found. The dog is described as being a sandy coloured boxer.

Allowing a dog to chase wildlife is illegal, and owners may incur a fine which can increase to a court appearance.

Conservation officers would like to see the public take steps to avoid these kinds of incidents in the future. Those who are not completely sure their dog will not chase a wild animal should always keep the animal on a leash.

“If dogs are trained properly they’re not going to chase animals,” said Stern. “If you believe your dog has the potential to do it don’t be in area where there’s deer around always make sure they’re on a leash.”

Wildlife

