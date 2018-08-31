Demenok seeks re-election to CSRD

Paul Demenok has announced that he will be seeking re-election as Electoral Area C Director in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in the October election.

“There is a significant number of important projects initiated in the South Shuswap which will benefit from a high level of continuity as they are implemented through to completion,” Demenok said.

“Most notably, these include the Restructuring Study, Shuswap Economic Development Plan, Parks Plan, Liquid Waste Management Plan, and the South Shuswap Non-Profits Network. A lot of time and effort has gone into developing these projects and plans, but I would like to see them through to completion.”

However, the work that needs to be done isn’t contained to Area C, Demenok said.

“There still is much work to be done with the Shuswap Watershed Council, and I would really like to see that vision being realized as well,” he said. “Personally, I enjoy representing the South Shuswap and the challenge that this important work provides.”

Demenok was first elected to represent Area C in 2012 and is now completing his second term as CSRD Director. He is chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council and chair of the Electoral Area Directors Committee at the CSRD. The election will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20.

