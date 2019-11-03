Did you remember to “fall back?”

This is just a friendly reminder from your favourite community media outlet to turn your clocks back one hour if you forgot to do Saturday.
We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time and entered Daylight Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday.
You may have gained an extra hour sleep or you could be one of many affected by time change.
The B.C. government is expected to introduce legislation that would end “falling back” an hour the first Sunday each November, and have the province on Daylight Saving Time year-round.
The official time as of this writing is 6:06 a.m. Pacific, Daylight Standard Time.
