Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

If you forgot to turn your clock back an hour before you went to bed Saturday, you should do so now. (File photo)

This is just a friendly reminder from your favourite community media outlet to turn your clocks back one hour if you forgot to do Saturday.

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time and entered Daylight Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

You may have gained an extra hour sleep or you could be one of many affected by time change.

READ MORE: How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

The B.C. government is expected to introduce legislation that would end “falling back” an hour the first Sunday each November, and have the province on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

READ MORE: B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

The official time as of this writing is 6:06 a.m. Pacific, Daylight Standard Time.

