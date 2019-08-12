Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

A 29-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning near the intersection of Park Lane and Springfield Road in Lavington.

A member of the public found the deceased lying on the side of the road beside a dirt bike.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was alerted on Aug. 10, 2019, at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

READ MORE: Vernon pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

According to RCMP, the deceased had been travelling on Springfield Road when he lost control of the dirt bike, which was not licensed for street operation. He slid off the road striking his head. The man was not wearing a helmet while operating the dirt bike.

“From evidence at the scene, it appears the incident may have occurred the previous evening around 11 p.m.” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “The man lived in the area and the dirt bike did not have a headlight for night-time operation.”

The BC Coroner Service and RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the incident to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.

There was no indication that any other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Cst. Sean Stevenson at 250-545-7171.

Lavington is 15 kilometres east of Vernon.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan homeless fight for freedom of possessions, clash with bylaw

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

UPDATE: Salmon Arm laundromat reopens after dryer fire

Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Brian Minter will share his gardening expertise on Friday, Sept. 6.

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Salmon Arm history in pictures

The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of… Continue reading

Okanagan homeless fight for freedom of possessions, clash with bylaw

Homeless population often have their belongings taken by bylaw

Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Writer says South Shuswap residents already face annual tax increases for existing park

LETTER: World is in a climate emergency

We must act as if this were an emergency, rather than kicking the can to the next generation

Column: Action needed for B.C.’s forestry-dependent communities

Notes from the Legislature by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

LETTER: Carriage houses, secondary suites used for short-term rentals

In Summerland there are more than 213 short stay properties on Airbnb and more than 300 on VRBO

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Okanagan pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

Regional District of North Okanagan to hold public hearing on Squires Four application

Most Read