An orange and black dirtbike like this was stolen from Vernon Motorsports Saturday night, along with a second bike, which has since been recovered. (RCMP image)

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Two dirt bikes were stolen from Vernon Motorsports over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 9 the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a business in the 6300 block of Highway 97, Vernon, for a report of a break, enter and theft that occurred overnight. Investigators learned the suspects gained entry to a locked compound by cutting a chainlink fence. Two dirt bikes were taken from the property with one being recovered shortly after the report was made on a nearby property.

“One dirt bike was recovered not far from the initial theft location, with one dirt bike still outstanding,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Police are now looking for a 2014 KTM orange and black dirt bike.”

The RCMP are asking if you have any information in regards to this theft please contact Const. Black with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

