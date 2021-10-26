The pistol was a replica of a Glock 19. Photo RCMP

The pistol was a replica of a Glock 19. Photo RCMP

Discarded replica gun creates concern in Keremeos

The pellet pistol was found near an elementary school

What first appeared to be a handgun, dropped on the ground two blocks from a Keremeos elementary school, turned out to be a legal-to-own pellet pistol.

RCMP were called Monday Oct. 24 after a woman pushing her baby in a stroller spotted the pistol.

“It was realistic looking” said Cpl. Chad Parsons, a replica of a Glock 19 which is a 9 mm firearm.

Police seized the pistol and it has been destroyed.

Just because the pistol was a replica that shot only pellets doesn’t mean the situation could not have been serious, Parson added.

“We treat all gun calls as they are real guns going in. If somebody had picked that up it would be hard (for police) to decipher if that was a pellet gun or a real pistol.”

Related: Loaded gun found in Vernon RCMP traffic stop

Related: Chilliwack RCMP race to report of male with firearm, find young boy with toy gun

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Gun safety key to avoiding on-set fatalities, B.C. prop master says
Next story
Mother grizzly bear, 3 cubs killed by train in Kootenays

Just Posted

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friend of Salmon Arm victim in Kelowna crane collapse urges pause on construction

More than 5,000 people signed a petition agreeing to a contribution agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that would result in a new tax for Electoral Area F providing annual funding for the North Shuswap Health Centre. (File photo)
Proposed tax agreement would see annual funding for North Shuswap Health Centre

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo spoke to the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 25 about wildfire response and recovery. (BCLibCaucus/Youtube)
Shuswap MLA shares wildfire response, recovery concerns with B.C. Legislature