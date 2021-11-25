A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)

A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)

Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized

Authorities continue to search for the other two dogs involved in the incident

A dog attack that took place at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16 has resulted in two dogs being seized, while authorities continue to search for the other two involved in the incident.

West Kelowna RCMP confirmed that police assisted the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) in seizing two dogs on Thursday (Nov. 25).

RDCO manager of protective services David Gazley said that an investigation into the incident also led officials to the owner of two of the four dogs involved in the attack. Both dogs are being held in the RDCO’s dog pound facility as the investigation continues.

According to Gazley, the owner initially provided a false identity to authorities on the day of the attack.

“I can confirm that the person that we have now is not the identity left with us,” said Gazley.

As for the two other dogs that are missing, he said that authorities believe that they are in the custody of the dogs’ other owners. The RDCO and West Kelowna RCMP have each launched their own investigations into the incident.

Gazley added that the victim of the attack sustained serious injuries, including numerous dog bites and required medical attention as a result.

