UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna family’s beloved canine is going to be OK after a rattlesnake bite.

The family took to social media to warn other hikers and bikers at the Rose Valley Trails to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after their dog, Bella, was bitten early Friday morning.

The family reported that Bella has been given two doses of anti-venom and is now recovering.

