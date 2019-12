Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Downed power lines have blocked eastbound traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Downed power lines are hindering eastbound traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.

Police and firefighters are at the location of the downed lines, just west of the Shell station at the Highway 1/1oth Street SW intersection.

Drive BC reports the eastbound lane as closed with an assessment in progress. BC Hydro has no outages reported for Salmon Arm.

