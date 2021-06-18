Downtown Kelowna’s Earls ordered closed after COVID-19 transmission

Earls on Top on Bernard Avenue will be closed from June 18 to June 27

One of downtown Kelowna’s most popular eateries has been ordered closed due to COVID-19 transmission.

Earls on Top on Bernard Avenue will be closed from June 18 to June 27.

“When a closure is ordered, WorkSafeBC will serve the closure notice and support the workplace to review and enhance safety plans, as needed,” reads Interior Health’s public exposures webpage.

Another Kelowna business, AFA Forestry Products on Gordon Drive, was ordered closed earlier this week on June 16. It will be closed until June 21.

In April, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave all B.C. health authorities the power to shut down businesses where transmission is detected.

