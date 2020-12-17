Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey community came together Thursday evening to honour a mom who was killed earlier this week by a runaway cargo van.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue to lay flowers and pay tribute at the crash site. Families could be see walking down the street and coming out of their homes with flowers in hand.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless vehicle near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary, Dec. 15, 2020

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was co-operating with police.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

The intersection is near Sullivan Heights Secondary and Goldstone Park Elementary.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom, Dec. 16, 2020

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

Thursday evening, there was still tape around the scene, with debris and a tree that had been knocked down in the crash.

– With files from Tracy Holmes, Tom Zytaruk


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes
Next story
New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The City of Salmon Arm is considering changes to improve safety at the intersection of Alexander and Third Streets NE, but will be consulting with nearby businesses before any plans are finalized. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Safety upgrades considered for streets in vicinity of Salmon Arm Cenotaph

City staff plan to consult with businesses to come up with new traffic pattern

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

Parkview Elementary students sang carols for residents at a nearby senior care facility on Dec. 16. (Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society/Facebook)
Carols from Sicamous students brighten spirits for seniors

Grade 5 students at Parkview Elementary also wrote “dear grand-pal” letters to care home residents

A house for the Sabourin family is towed to its final destination near Sicamous using a barge and tugboat in 1934. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)
Shuswap History in Pictures: A very different kind of houseboat

In 1934, Sicamous residents looked on as a whole house was moved by barge down the channel

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building

Most Read