B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

Residents invited to ask questions of health minister, top doctor leading B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Interior Health is inviting the public to join a live town hall to discuss B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts with the province’s top health officials.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be on the call, alongside representatives from Interior Health, answering questions about COVID-19.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. You can join by calling 1-877-229-8493 and entering identification code 117216.

The meeting will also be live-streamed online with closed captioning.

For more on B.C.’s vaccination program, including information on how to register, visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC and then book an appointment.

READ MORE: 5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend

READ MORE: B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend
Next story
Update: Bear destroyed after lone hiker near Vanderhoof attacked

Just Posted

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Traffic cautious in B.C. as Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

An evacuation alert, prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, was issued by the Village of Chase on August 6 was rescinded Aug. 9. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts rescinded for Chase, Spallumcheen

As Aug. 9, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 55,700 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Letter: North-Okanagan Shuswap politicians urged to make climate change top priority