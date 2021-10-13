Driver blames ‘Jesus sign’ after Highway 3 collision

The sign quotes a verse from the New Testament

A religious billboard led to a highway collision in the West Kootenay Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Mounties.

Grand Forks RCMP said no one was hurt when, at around 3:15 p.m., a late model Subaru SUV came into collision with a trailer hauled by a second SUV making a right-hand turn from the eastbound lane of Highway 3 onto a side-road roughly two kilometres west of the city.

READ MORE: Man survives Highway 3 collision between Grand Forks, Greenwood

READ MORE: First responders attend Highway 3 crash in Grand Forks

Speaking to Mounties and The Gazette at the scene, the Subaru driver said she was distracted by a “Jesus sign” prominently displayed around 20 metres west of the intersection, near the bottom of a slope on the highway colloquially known as Spencer Hill.

The sign bears five lines of block text quoted from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans (Romans 6:23): “For the wages of sin is death; But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The sign quotes a verse from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The sign quotes a verse from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks RCMP said the driver of the second SUV, an area resident, had deployed his fully-functioning right-hand turn signal before the collision. The trailer was knocked on its side and later towed to the driver’s property.

Mounties did not issue any charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, having left the Crown insurer ICBC to deal with the collision.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionGrand ForksICBCRCMP

Previous story
B.C. counts 605 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 4 deaths
Next story
One found dead after Thanksgiving morning house fire in Kelowna

Just Posted

Artist Adam Meikle works Oct. 12 on a mural of larch trees to adorn the foyer of Larch Place in Salmon Arm, the first of three buildings constructed at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW, an affordable housing project of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap Revelstoke Branch, and BC Housing. Meikle said he has several more hours of work to do on the project, with a lot more foliage on the way. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Adding warmth and light to the foyer of Salmon Arm’s Larch Place

Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema. (Contributed)
COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap parents concerned with timeliness of exposure reporting

Preliminary work for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge project is beginning the week of Oct. 12, 2021, according to the District of Sicamous. (B.C. government image)
Hwy. 1 delays expected as preliminary work on Bruhn Bridge project near Sicamous begins

Askew’s Foods donates $100,000 to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. From left: Lori Pounder, manager at Askew’s Foods Armstrong; Claire Askew, project specialist/wellness coordinator at Askew’s Foods; Dave Wallace, general manager at Askew’s Foods; Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian, Splatsin; Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy coordinator; Denis Delisle, Regional District of North Okanagan director, Area F; Kevin Flynn, Columbia Shuswap Regional District board chair. (Contributed)
Askew’s Foods donates $100,000 to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail