RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Driver damages Chase playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

Chase RCMP report the person behind the wheel of a car that drove through a municipal playground claimed to have been shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Late in the morning of May 5, police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Cummings Street. When they arrived on scene, police were reported to have found a vehicle with a jack stand under one tire and the vehicle was leaking transmission fluid. According to Chase RCMP, the driver of the vehicle would not provide details of how his car was damaged until officers pointed out he appeared to have driven through the Memorial Park playground and smashed into a culvert.

Read More: Bird knocks out power for thousands in North Okanagan

Read More: Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

The man said he had been approached by a man with a pellet gun who shot him in the face for no apparent reason. He said he had been trying to escape when his car was damaged.

The driver was treated by an ambulance crew on scene and released. Police investigation of the incident is ongoing.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth
Next story
Princeton officially becomes ’Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

Just Posted

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Driver damages Chase playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street to be open to foot traffic only on Saturdays

Downtown Salmon Arm announces plan to provide more space for restaurants, other businesses

Salmon Arm RCMP seek to reunite Fender guitar with owner

Police ask for owners of items to call detachment

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

Summerland to reopen playgrounds and recreational facilities

Some outdoor spaces will reopen on June 1, but arena and aquatic centre remain closed

Owner of Kelowna country bar permanently closes Langley cabaret

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

Princeton officially becomes ’Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

“We are going to come out of this fine.” That’s the opinion… Continue reading

Kelowna man charged with murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week

‘This is an exciting opportunity for Kelowna to build on the work we’re doing to bring smart city technologies to our city’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Most Read